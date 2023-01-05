A full-featured bookmaker with a mobile Android app, allowing players to place a variety of online bets and play slot machines directly from their phone.

Download HELABET APP .apk
Mega Paris APK
Country.APK FileSize
Tanzania helabet_tz.apk 7 MB
Kenya helabet_ke_v21.apk 72 MB
Nigeria helabet_ng.apk 7 MB
Other countries
World Wide (except Tanzania)		 helabet_com_v21.apk 72.807 MB

MEGA PARI is known to be one of the best sports betting operators. It was founded in 2019 and became one of the first online companies in the industry. The headquarters are currently in Strovolos, Cyprus. He has a valid and full gaming license from the Government of Curaçao.

The bookmaker's app works in almost all African countries: Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Egypt, Bangladesh and supports French, English and Arabic.

The offer that this house has in the casino or in sports betting is incredible. You can find a wide variety of games and sporting events from around the world. In addition, the bonuses it offers are very attractive. And, best of all, that you can enjoy it from your mobile without problems and bet from anywhere.

Smartphones play a very important role in the lives of bettors, as they are the perfect medium to bet from any location and time.The app makes betting easier and simpler. You can use the full features, with attention to bets and other products of the bookmaker, such as casino, bingo, slots, live casino and toto games.

UFC
jon jones dominick reyesUFC
UFC 247: Jon Jones vs Dominick Reyes
01.4k.
Jones Rallies to Win Record 14th Straight Championship Fight Against Dominick Reyes
Khabib vs. GaethjeUFC
UFC 254: Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs Justin Gaethje results and post-fight analysis
01.5k.
Mookie Alexander recaps and analyzes all the action from UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi.
Conor McGregor vs. Dustin PoirierUFC
UFC 264: Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier / Review
01.6k.
Conor McGregor was determined to show the world that he is still an elite fighter in the UFC’s lightweight division.
MEGAPARIS ANDROID APK
The functionality of the Android application "MEGA PARIS APP" is identical to the mobile version of the bookmaker's office: you can register, make bets, view match results, read about available bonuses, add events to favorites and contact support.
⭐ DeveloperMEGAPARIS
🗓 Year of release2024
📱 Mobile ApplicationAndroid
📱 APK size73 MB
🌐 Latest version21 (build 13149)
🆓 LicenseFree
🏴󠁮󠁧󠁥󠁮󠁿 Supported CountriesTanzania (TZ), India (IN), Kenya (KE), Nigeria (NG), Zambia (ZM), Ghana (GH), Bangladesh (BD), Philippines (PH), Cameroon (CM)
🎮 Casino Games Crash, Apple of Fortune, Wild West Gold, Under and Over, Fip Card, Lucky Wheel, Money Wheel, Dice, Five Dice Poker, Thimbles, African Roulette, Toto
🎰 Casino Slots Crystal, Fruit Cocktail, Vampire Curse, Magic Apple, Aviator, Green Chilli
💪 Sport Bets soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, baseball, cyber sports, polo, cricket, beach volleyball, snooker, US elections, futsal, pickleball, Big Rumble Boxing, Cyber Horse Racing
👅 󠁮󠁧󠁥󠁮󠁿 Other nameshella bet, hela app, helabet, hellabet, helebet, herabet, hepabet, helavet, hayabet, helaber, heladet, bet hela
🌐 Official websiteswww.helabet.com, www.helabet.co.ke, helabet.ng, helabet.co.tz, www.megapari.com
Promo Codes and Bonuses
BonusMorePromo Code
⚽ Sports Welcome Bonus100% up to €100JOHNNYBET
🎰 Casino Welcome BonusUp to €1500 + 150 free spinsJOHNNYBET
💵 Cashback BonusGet a 25% bonus every day JOHNNYBET
🤑 Accumulator PromoClaim a 10% increase in the oddsJOHNNYBET
💲 MegaParis Casino BonusUp to 100%MAXBET
💰 Mega Paris Live CasinoUp to 100% + 45 FSMAXBET
🪙 Bonus for India100% up to 15,000 INRCAFEHELA
💎 Bonus for Kenya100% sign up bonus up-to 15,700 KESTOPBET
FAQ

Comment télécharger gratuitement l'application MégaParis ?

  1. Open the helabet-app.com website using your phone's web browser;
  2. Click on the "Mobile Applications" link located at the bottom of the website;
  3. Select the Android icon to download the Mega Paris Android app;
  4. If your device is set to block installations from unknown sources, go to "Settings" > "Security" > "Unknown sources" and allow installation from unknown sources;
  5. After downloading the file, locate the APK file in your phone's file manager and tap on it to start the installation process;
  6. Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation. You may be asked to give permission for the app to access certain features on your phone, such as your camera or microphone;
  7. Once the installation is complete, open the Méga Paris apk and log in using your existing account details or create a new account if you don't have one already.

How do I install MEGA PARIS app on my iPhone?

The sportsbook MegaPari iOS app can be downloaded for free from the App store. The app can be operated either in landscape or portrait mode.

After the app is downloaded, the gamer should click Open to launch the app. Additionally, the gamer should allow the app to access geodata.

You can synchronise your MegaPari app with a smartwatch which must be paired with an iPhone supporting iOS 11 or higher to help track your bets when you are not near your iPhone or iPad. You can bet on electronic sports, virtual sports, sailing, tennis and many more.

You can also connect to live casino Jetton Games on platforms like Russian Roulette, 21 etc.

Why is MEGAPARI Tanzania not available on Play Store?

If you are an Android phone user, you will notice that the Hala bet application is not available on the Google Play Store due to restrictions on gambling. However, you can opt for the latest version of Mega Pari apk download through the sportsbook's official website.

تحميل برنامج ميجا بيري للاندرويد

شركة مراهنات كاملة الميزات مع تطبيق أندرويد للهواتف المحمولة، مما يسمح للاعبين بوضع مجموعة متنوعة من الرهانات على الإنترنت ولعب ماكينات القمار مباشرة من هواتفهم.

إن العرض الذي يقدمه هذا المنزل في الكازينو أو في المراهنات الرياضية لا يصدق. يمكنك العثور على مجموعة متنوعة من الألعاب والأحداث الرياضية من جميع أنحاء العالم. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فإن المكافآت التي يقدمها جذابة للغاية. والأفضل من ذلك كله أنه يمكنك الاستمتاع بها من هاتفك المحمول دون مشاكل والمراهنة من أي مكان.

تلعب الهواتف الذكية دوراً مهماً للغاية في حياة المراهنين، فهي الوسيلة المثالية للمراهنة من أي مكان وزمان، فالتطبيق يجعل المراهنة أسهل وأبسط. يمكنك استخدام الميزات الكاملة، مع الانتباه إلى الرهانات والمنتجات الأخرى للمراهنات، مثل الكازينو والبينغو والفتحات والكازينو المباشر وألعاب التوتو.

