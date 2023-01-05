|Country
|.APK File
|Size
|Tanzania
|helabet_tz.apk
|7 MB
|Kenya
|helabet_ke_v21.apk
|72 MB
|Nigeria
|helabet_ng.apk
|7 MB
|Other countries
World Wide (except Tanzania)
|helabet_com_v21.apk
|72.807 MB
A full-featured bookmaker with a mobile Android app, allowing players to place a variety of online bets and play slot machines directly from their phone.
Android devicesDownload HELABET APP .apk
MEGA PARI is known to be one of the best sports betting operators. It was founded in 2019 and became one of the first online companies in the industry. The headquarters are currently in Strovolos, Cyprus. He has a valid and full gaming license from the Government of Curaçao.
The bookmaker's app works in almost all African countries: Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Egypt, Bangladesh and supports French, English and Arabic.
The offer that this house has in the casino or in sports betting is incredible. You can find a wide variety of games and sporting events from around the world. In addition, the bonuses it offers are very attractive. And, best of all, that you can enjoy it from your mobile without problems and bet from anywhere.
Smartphones play a very important role in the lives of bettors, as they are the perfect medium to bet from any location and time.The app makes betting easier and simpler. You can use the full features, with attention to bets and other products of the bookmaker, such as casino, bingo, slots, live casino and toto games.
|⭐ Developer
|MEGAPARIS
|🗓 Year of release
|2024
|📱 Mobile Application
|Android
|📱 APK size
|73 MB
|🌐 Latest version
|21 (build 13149)
|🆓 License
|Free
|🏴 Supported Countries
|Tanzania (TZ), India (IN), Kenya (KE), Nigeria (NG), Zambia (ZM), Ghana (GH), Bangladesh (BD), Philippines (PH), Cameroon (CM)
|🎮 Casino Games
|Crash, Apple of Fortune, Wild West Gold, Under and Over, Fip Card, Lucky Wheel, Money Wheel, Dice, Five Dice Poker, Thimbles, African Roulette, Toto
|🎰 Casino Slots
|Crystal, Fruit Cocktail, Vampire Curse, Magic Apple, Aviator, Green Chilli
|💪 Sport Bets
|soccer, tennis, basketball, hockey, volleyball, table tennis, badminton, baseball, cyber sports, polo, cricket, beach volleyball, snooker, US elections, futsal, pickleball, Big Rumble Boxing, Cyber Horse Racing
|👅 Other names
|hella bet, hela app, helabet, hellabet, helebet, herabet, hepabet, helavet, hayabet, helaber, heladet, bet hela
|🌐 Official websites
|www.helabet.com, www.helabet.co.ke, helabet.ng, helabet.co.tz, www.megapari.com
Android devicesDownload MEGA PARI APP .apk
|Bonus
|More
|Promo Code
|⚽ Sports Welcome Bonus
|100% up to €100
|JOHNNYBET
|🎰 Casino Welcome Bonus
|Up to €1500 + 150 free spins
|JOHNNYBET
|💵 Cashback Bonus
|Get a 25% bonus every day
|JOHNNYBET
|🤑 Accumulator Promo
|Claim a 10% increase in the odds
|JOHNNYBET
|💲 MegaParis Casino Bonus
|Up to 100%
|MAXBET
|💰 Mega Paris Live Casino
|Up to 100% + 45 FS
|MAXBET
|🪙 Bonus for India
|100% up to 15,000 INR
|CAFEHELA
|💎 Bonus for Kenya
|100% sign up bonus up-to 15,700 KES
|TOPBET
Comment télécharger gratuitement l'application MégaParis ?
- Open the helabet-app.com website using your phone's web browser;
- Click on the "Mobile Applications" link located at the bottom of the website;
- Select the Android icon to download the Mega Paris Android app;
- If your device is set to block installations from unknown sources, go to "Settings" > "Security" > "Unknown sources" and allow installation from unknown sources;
- After downloading the file, locate the APK file in your phone's file manager and tap on it to start the installation process;
- Follow the instructions on the screen to complete the installation. You may be asked to give permission for the app to access certain features on your phone, such as your camera or microphone;
- Once the installation is complete, open the Méga Paris apk and log in using your existing account details or create a new account if you don't have one already.
How do I install MEGA PARIS app on my iPhone?
The sportsbook MegaPari iOS app can be downloaded for free from the App store. The app can be operated either in landscape or portrait mode.
After the app is downloaded, the gamer should click Open to launch the app. Additionally, the gamer should allow the app to access geodata.
You can synchronise your MegaPari app with a smartwatch which must be paired with an iPhone supporting iOS 11 or higher to help track your bets when you are not near your iPhone or iPad. You can bet on electronic sports, virtual sports, sailing, tennis and many more.
You can also connect to live casino Jetton Games on platforms like Russian Roulette, 21 etc.
Why is MEGAPARI Tanzania not available on Play Store?
If you are an Android phone user, you will notice that the Hala bet application is not available on the Google Play Store due to restrictions on gambling. However, you can opt for the latest version of Mega Pari apk download through the sportsbook's official website.
شركة مراهنات كاملة الميزات مع تطبيق أندرويد للهواتف المحمولة، مما يسمح للاعبين بوضع مجموعة متنوعة من الرهانات على الإنترنت ولعب ماكينات القمار مباشرة من هواتفهم.
إن العرض الذي يقدمه هذا المنزل في الكازينو أو في المراهنات الرياضية لا يصدق. يمكنك العثور على مجموعة متنوعة من الألعاب والأحداث الرياضية من جميع أنحاء العالم. بالإضافة إلى ذلك، فإن المكافآت التي يقدمها جذابة للغاية. والأفضل من ذلك كله أنه يمكنك الاستمتاع بها من هاتفك المحمول دون مشاكل والمراهنة من أي مكان.
تلعب الهواتف الذكية دوراً مهماً للغاية في حياة المراهنين، فهي الوسيلة المثالية للمراهنة من أي مكان وزمان، فالتطبيق يجعل المراهنة أسهل وأبسط. يمكنك استخدام الميزات الكاملة، مع الانتباه إلى الرهانات والمنتجات الأخرى للمراهنات، مثل الكازينو والبينغو والفتحات والكازينو المباشر وألعاب التوتو.